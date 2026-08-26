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Drunk cop runs amok, assaults fellow officers in Ilocos Sur

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Freddie Lazaro

NAGBUKEL, Ilocos Sur — A 44‑year‑old policeman was arrested after going on a drunken rampage at Ambarangan Waterfalls in Barangay Mission, assaulting a colleague and threatening other officers on Sunday.

Police said the incident began after reports of gunshots at the popular tourist site prompted Nagbukel Municipal Police Station personnel to respond.

Upon arrival, officers found no evidence of a shooting but encountered the suspect, who was intoxicated and throwing objects, alarming visitors. The situation escalated when the suspect suddenly kicked PCpl. Marjille Villegas.

Responding officers restrained and handcuffed him, but he continued resisting as they escorted him out of the water.

PMaj. Alberto Ramos Jr., Nagbukel police chief, said the suspect even threatened to kill him during the confrontation.

The suspect, assigned to the Narvacan Municipal Police Station, was eventually subdued and placed under custody.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

 

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