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Binondo burglar killed, cohort nabbed in shootout

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
One of the suspects receives medical treatment after being wounded in a police encounter in Binondo, Manila, on Tuesday night, Aug. 25. (Photo Courtesy: MPD - Public Information Office)

An “Akyat‑Bahay” gang member was killed while his cohort was wounded and arrested after police caught them scaling a building in Binondo, Manila, on Tuesday night, Aug. 25.

The Manila Police District (MPD) said patrol officers rushed to the corner of Muelle de Binondo and San Fernando streets around 10:35 p.m. after a concerned citizen reported men climbing the upper portion of a restaurant.

Responding personnel spotted the suspects scaling the nearby building.

When officers identified themselves and tried to apprehend the men, one suspect, alias “Rhenzy,” bolted toward the San Fernando Building.

Police, aided by barangay watchmen from Barangay 287, pursued him to the third floor, where he allegedly drew a firearm and opened fire.

The chase ended in a shootout, with police returning fire and fatally wounding Rhenzy.

His companion, alias “Rosalino,” 41, was subdued and taken into custody.

Authorities said Rhenzy was linked to the Commando Gang, while Rosalino will face criminal charges. (Shane Quiachon)

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