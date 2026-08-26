Federer gets hero’s welcome on US Open return for Roddick exhibition

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Five-time U.S. Open champion Roger Federer returned to Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night, Aug. 25, to play one last match for fun against longtime rival and friend Andy Roddick.

The event billed as “An Icon Returns to New York” packed the stands full of fans there to watch the 45-year-old from Switzerland face Roddick — soon to be 44 — in a prime time exhibition. Many wore hats with the distinctive “RF” logo that became commonplace in the sport during Federer’s decade and a half of dominance featuring 20 Grand Slam titles.

“It’s great to be back in New York,” Federer said. “I have incredible memories, obviously, of this court, of the fans here, of the city.”

Federer reminisced about visiting for the first time to play juniors in 1998 and reaching the final. Three years later, his debut on center court was a straight-sets loss to Andre Agassi.

“He smashed me 6-1, 6-2, 6-4,” Federer said. “I had no shot. And I was like, ‘OK, not so easy, not fast, Roger.’ But, still, I’ll remember this center court forever.”

In 2005, Federer defeated Agassi to win the U.S. Open for the second of five in a row through ’08.

“The one against Andre, I think, was extremely special: playing a legend that was coming towards the end of his career — that we had a chance to play against each other,” Federer said. “And every player I was able to play against in the finals here also was a U.S. Open champion. It’s been an incredible run. I loved it.”

Roddick, who won the tournament in ’03, credited the fans and Federer for his return.

“It comes down to Roger,” Roddick said. “Obviously we played a bunch and he beat me a bunch, but we were always able to navigate a friendship through the middle of our careers that’s lasted till now and will hopefully last forever. It’s just about showing up when Roger asks you to.”

Federer, who last competed at the U.S. Open in 2019 and retired in 2022, then teamed up with John McEnroe and faced Roddick and Agassi in a doubles exhibition.