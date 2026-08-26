Eala enjoys being a ‘fan girl’ as she watches Swiss Maestro’s exhibition match

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Before shifting her focus to playing women’s singles, Alex Eala took some time to unwind and enjoy the ongoing US Open in New York as a fan during the much-awaited return of Swiss maestro Roger Federer at the fabled Arthur Ashe Stadium Wednesday, Aug. 26 (Philippine time).

Following her mixed doubles campaign exit with Canadian pair Felix Auger Aliassime, the 21-year-old Eala joined some fellow stars in the stands to witness the comeback game of Federer against American rival Andy Roddick.

“Enjoying a night full of legendary tennis!,” WTA wrote on its Instagram post with snaps of Eala during the red carpet.

Federer and Roddick played against each a couple of times, especially in their prime, with the former beating the American four times – highlighted by their exhausting but exciting 2009 Wimbledon finals showdown.

Proving he still have enough gas left in his tank, the 45-year-old Federer outlasted anew Roddick, 6-3, during exhibition match on the center court.

Eala, ranked No. 18 in the world, and Auger-Aliassime suffered a 1-4, 1-4 Round of 16 defeat to married tennis couple Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina.

The charming Filipina lefty hopes to make up for that defeat when she vies in singles where she is listed as No. 17 seed.

Eala is now the highest-ranked f female player from Southeast Asia region ever in an Open era, bettering the feats of Indonesian Yayuk Basuki and Thai Tamarine Tanasugarn.

Both Basuki and Tanasugarn previously held the No. 19 spot in the world.