SportsTennis

Eala enjoys being a ‘fan girl’ as she watches Swiss Maestro’s exhibition match

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Alex Eala (WTA)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Before shifting her focus to playing women’s singles, Alex Eala took some time to unwind and enjoy the ongoing US Open in New York as a fan during the much-awaited return of Swiss maestro Roger Federer at the fabled Arthur Ashe Stadium Wednesday, Aug. 26 (Philippine time).

Following her mixed doubles campaign exit with Canadian pair Felix Auger Aliassime, the 21-year-old Eala joined some fellow stars in the stands to witness the comeback game of Federer against American rival Andy Roddick.

“Enjoying a night full of legendary tennis!,” WTA wrote on its Instagram post with snaps of Eala during the red carpet.

Federer and Roddick played against each a couple of times, especially in their prime, with the former beating the American four times – highlighted by their exhausting but exciting 2009 Wimbledon finals showdown.

Proving he still have enough gas left in his tank, the 45-year-old Federer outlasted anew Roddick, 6-3, during exhibition match on the center court.

Eala, ranked No. 18 in the world, and Auger-Aliassime suffered a 1-4, 1-4 Round of 16 defeat to married tennis couple Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina.

The charming Filipina lefty hopes to make up for that defeat when she vies in singles where she is listed as No. 17 seed.

Eala is now the highest-ranked f female player from Southeast Asia region ever in an Open era, bettering the feats of Indonesian Yayuk Basuki and Thai Tamarine Tanasugarn.

Both Basuki and Tanasugarn previously held the No. 19 spot in the world.

Tiny Cape Verde holds giant Spain to scoreless draw
Hot streak: Eldrew Yulo reaches floor exercise finals in Osijek World Cup Series
So ahead
Dagoon returns, targets sweep in Olongapo netfest
Lee edges closer to victory, history at LPGT Splendido
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘Prophet’ arrested for assaulting minor in Marikina
Next Article PFF’s World Cup hosting earns spotlight at 7th Sports Tourism Awards

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Coach Tim thrilled to have own imposing triple towers
Basketball Headlines Sports
No trial by publicity: Escudero clamps down on sub judice remarks
Headlines News
Marcos orders action on delayed senior cash gifts
Headlines News
Bulacan gov demands accountability for ₱41-B flood control funds
Headlines News