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‘Prophet’ arrested for assaulting minor in Marikina

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

A 26-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Barangay Parang, Marikina City, on Saturday, Aug. 22, the Eastern Police District (EPD) reported.

The suspect, identified only as alias “Prophet,” was apprehended by personnel of Sub-Station 5 of the Marikina City Police Station after the victim’s family sought police assistance.

Authorities also recovered a blue motorcycle used during the incident.

According to the EPD, the victim was walking in Barangay Parang when the suspect approached her on a motorcycle and initiated a conversation.

He persuaded the minor to ride with him and took her to his residence, where the rape occurred.

The victim returned home and immediately informed her mother, prompting the family to seek police help.

Investigators quickly identified the suspect, who was arrested within hours of the report.

Personnel of the Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) assisted the victim and brought her to Camp Crame in Quezon City for medical examination.

Prophet was placed under police custody while authorities prepared documents for the filing of charges before the Marikina City Prosecutor’s Office.

Police said he will face complaints for alleged violations of Republic Act No. 8353, or the Anti-Rape Law of 1997, and Republic Act No. 11235, or the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act.

Brig. Gen. Melecio Buslig Jr., acting EPD director, commended the responding personnel for their swift action and urged victims and families to immediately seek police assistance so authorities can promptly act and provide support.

The EPD also reminded the public to remain vigilant and report crimes to the nearest police station or appropriate authorities. (Freya Gan)

 

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