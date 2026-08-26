Marcial going for 8-0 in a televised US fight

Olympian Eumir Felix Marcial is going for the most important fight of his young career when he faces American Omar Ulises Huerta on Sept. 19 in one of the undercards of the Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz-Nestor Bravo title showdown at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

International dealmaker Sean Gibbons confirmed on Tuesday that Marcial’s World Boxing Council (WBC) middleweight international belt will be staked in the 10-rounnd fight, along with another vacant regional title.

“This is going to be the most important fight in his eighth professional career bout as he was never seen in USA television before. Everybody will be watching him closely so he must look absolutely good. It is going to be a big moment,” Gibbons said.

DAZN Worldwide and TNT will air for the first time Marcial’s bout in the United States followed by the main event between Cruz and Bravo for the WBC super lightweight championship that makes the cards promoted by Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) doubly exciting.

Marcial is unbeaten in seven match highlighted by four knockout wins. He scored a majority decision win over Eddy Colmenares of Venezuela 10 months ago at the Araneta Coliseum.

He represented the country at the 2025 Bangkok Southeast Asian Games last December where he was the only Filipino among 13 boxers that won a gold. Marcial expressed excitement and confidence in his return to the ring.

“I am going for 8-0 on September 19, and I will make everyone knows who I am inside the ring. This is the fight that I am longing for, a fight that will head me toward the promise land by next year,” Marcial, 30, said.

Huerta of San Diego is toting a 15-1-1 win-loss-draw record with 13 knockouts.

“This fight is going to be a war as both fighters are known for their high knockout prowess. I believe Eumir will treat this fight seriously as we are planning to give him another fight by December once he wins this one before heading for a world title next year,” Gibbons said.

“That is an opportunity he will not waste for sure.”