PFF’s World Cup hosting earns spotlight at 7th Sports Tourism Awards

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) emerged as the biggest winner at the 7th Philippine Sports Tourism Awards after clinching two major honors— National Sports Association of the Year and International Event of the Year — for its successful hosting of the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup at the Philsports Arena.

Under the leadership of its president John Gutierrez, the twin victories underscored how the PFF’s trailblazing event served as a powerful showcase of sports tourism that elevated destinations, inspired communities and placed the country firmly on the global sporting map.

PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio, guest of honor at the awards night, praised the federation’s achievement.

“The FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup was a celebration of how sports can bring nations together and put the Philippines on the global map,’’ said Gregorio, noting that the event exemplified the synergy between tourism and athletic development.

The awards night itself, organized by the Sports Tourismo Alliance Committee and presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, highlighted the diverse ways sports tourism is flourishing nationwide.

World Archery Philippines was named Emerging NSA of the Year, while the Tour of Luzon earned Domestic Event of the Year.

The City of Puerto Princesa and Sunrise Events were honored as Event Organizers of the Year, with Puerto Princesa also recognized as Emerging Destination of the Year and the City of Lapu-Lapu cited for Destination Marketing Event of the Year.

As the Chairperson of the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Committee (NST-IAC), Gregorio commended the honorees for their excellence and persistence in advancing athletic excellence while also highlighting the country’s top destinations on the global stage.

“We all believe that the biggest tourism events in the world are sports events. Napaka-swerte natin dahil President Marcos really believes that sports tourism is a strategy not only to promote tourism but to develop grassroots sports,” said Gregorio.

He cited the just-concluded 4th Southeast Asia Open Water Swimming Championships in Boracay and the recent Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships, the Tour of Luzon as examples of how hosting boosts local participation and global exposure and underscored the transformative power of sports tourism.

Industry partners were likewise celebrated: Duck Sports as Media Outfit of the Year, Grand Country Tour and Travel as Tour Operator of the Year, Marriott Charity Golf as Charity Event of the Year, New Clark City as Venue of the Year, and Philippine Airlines as Airline of the Year. Hospitality and events were represented by NUSTAR Resort Cebu (Hotel of the Year) and the Sports Tourism Forum at SMX Clark (M.I.C.E Event of the Year).

The evening also paid tribute to Charles Lim of the Sports Tourismo Alliance Committee, whose leadership has steered the awards since inception.

“What is unique with sports tourism is that while athletes compete for points and prize money, the host country showcases its destinations to millions of viewers worldwide,’’ said Gregorio.

“From tennis to surfing, cycling to futsal, sambo to karate, these events bring athletes, fans, and federations together and in the process, they elevate the Philippines on the global sports map,” added Gregorio.

The Subic Bay Freeport Zone was named Destination of the Year, veteran sports leader Cynthia Carrion was honored as Sports Personality of the Year, and the Island Living Channel was recognized as Local TV Sports Media Outfit of the Year.

Also present during the awarding ceremony were SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose Alino and Atty. Agnes Devanadera, President and CEO of Clark Development Corporation as special guests and awardees together with Philippine Retirement Authority General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Roberto “Bob’’ Zozobrado.

By bringing the world’s best women’s futsal teams to Manila, the PFF not only showcased the country’s organizational capacity but also generated a ripple effect across tourism and grassroots sports.

Hotels, restaurants, and transport services benefited from the influx of athletes, officials, and fans, while young Filipino players gained invaluable exposure by competing on home soil.

“When we host events of this magnitude, we don’t just welcome athletes and fans. we showcase our destinations, inspire our youth, and strengthen our national identity through sports,’’ said Gregorio.

The country will host the biggest surfing event on the planet on October 31 to November 10—the World Surf League Championship Tour where the top 40 surfers in the world will see action while the Asian U19 Sepak Takraw Championships (Nov. 18-25) and the East Asia Baseball Cup (Nov. 26-Dec. 5) are likewise on the pipeline.