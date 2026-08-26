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OMMC ER reaches 300% capacity amid leptospiroris surge

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
People wade through flood waters along Taft Ave. in Manila on August 17, 2026, following heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon or “habagat.” Several roads in Metro Manila were reported flooded on Monday, disrupting transportation and leaving commuters stranded. (Mark Balmores)

By Hannah Nicol

The Manila City government advised the public that the emergency room of the Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center (OMMC) has reached 300 percent capacity over the past two days amid a surge in patients, including suspected and confirmed leptospirosis cases.

The local government said patients seeking emergency care may experience longer waiting times due to the high number of patients being attended to by medical personnel.

OMMC, however, assured the public that patients will continue to receive appropriate medical attention.

Patients who cannot be immediately accommodated may be transferred to nearby hospitals with available capacity.

Ambulances from the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) are on standby to assist with patient transfers when needed.

The Manila City government appealed for patience and understanding as OMMC continues to attend to the high number of patients.

 

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