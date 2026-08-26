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Blu Girls out to end misfortunes, near-misses at Aichi-Nagoya Games

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
PH Blu Girls

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

 

The Philippine Blu Girls aim to end a string of near-misses as they chase a historic medal finish at next month’s Asian Games in Japan.

The Blu Girls came close to reaching a podium in the last three editions of the quadrennial regional meet, finishing fourth in the Hangzhou Games three years ago where it suffered a 2-3 loss to Chinese Taipei in the battle for third place.

They finished sixth in the country’s inaugural appearance in the 1998 Bangkok edition and maintained that placing in 2002 Busan before finishing fifth in the 2010 Guangzhou.

Leaving no stone unturned, the Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (ASAPHIL) is sending its best players that came from a solid showing in the World Cup Group Stage in Lima, Peru to end the medal drought.

Team captain Charlotte Sales banners the squad that has April Mae Minanga, Royvel Palma, Mylia Perez, Mea Tubongbanua, Reyae Villamin, Sydney Vitangcol, Glory Alonzo, Mary Joy Alpitche, Francesca Altomonte, Roma Jane Cruz, Alyssa Daniell, Skylynne Ellazar, Ma. Angelu Gabriel, Nicole Hammoude, Mary Jane Libaton, Ma. Victoria Magbanua.

The team was the same crew that finished fifth in the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Group Stage last month, where it highlighted its performance with a stunning 5-4 upset victory over world No. 3 Puerto Rico. They also beat host Peru twice.

Still, it was easier said than done, with powerhouse Japan lording it over the region over the last six editions, and China and Chinese Taipei battling for second and third positions.

 

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