PNP assures BARMM residents of safety after Macacua’s ambush

By Aaron Recuenco

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) assured residents of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) that security forces remain firmly in control following the ambush on Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof “Sammy Gambar” Macacua’s convoy.

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said police commanders have been directed to intensify intelligence‑gathering and make real‑time deployment adjustments in the run‑up to the September 14 parliamentary elections.

“We in the Philippine National Police, along with our partners in the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Commission on Elections, will continue to assess the security situation and conduct necessary adjustments to ensure that the incident does not disrupt the electoral process,” Nartatez said.

He added that the PNP is committed to protecting voters, candidates, and election personnel, stressing: “We assure the people of BARMM that the PNP will do everything within its mandate to ensure their safety and protect their right to participate freely and peacefully in the elections.”

The statement came after armed men opened fire on Macacua’s convoy in Barangay Dulangan, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte. Macacua and his entourage escaped unharmed.

Nartatez also ordered police units in BARMM to remain vigilant and politically neutral, underscoring the PNP’s role in safeguarding the polls despite the attack.