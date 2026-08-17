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Marcos open to dialogue amid Duterte rift

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (Photo from PCO)

By Argyll Geducos

Malacañang said Monday it could not confirm reports that Vice President Sara Duterte had sought a private meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. but stressed that the Chief Executive remains open to dialogue with anyone.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro explained that the Palace had received no information about Duterte’s alleged request for a meeting, rumored to be for a possible modus vivendi or temporary compromise.

“Wala po tayong makukumpirma patungkol po diyan dahil wala naman din pong ibinababa sa atin na anumang impormasyon kung mayroon ngang ganiyang kaganapan,” Castro said.

Asked if Marcos would grant such a request, Castro recalled the President’s earlier statement that he was willing to talk even with those who disagreed with him.

She emphasized that Marcos had made clear he was open to communication with anyone in the interest of fostering better understanding.

“Sa lahat ng kababayan natin, sa lahat ng tao ay open ang Pangulo,” Castro said, cautioning against interpreting the remark as directed specifically at Duterte.

The reported request comes amid strained ties between Marcos and Duterte, whose alliance under the UniTeam banner in 2022 unraveled within two years, leading to disputes over leadership, confidential funds, and grave threats.

Duterte now faces an impeachment trial before the Senate, but Malacañang underscored that Marcos remains committed to dialogue despite political differences.

 

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