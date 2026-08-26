Driver burns to death in Batangas garage blaze

By Danny Estacio

STO. TOMAS CITY, Batangas — A 43‑year‑old driver died after suffering severe burns when a vehicle he was repairing suddenly caught fire inside a garage at Mt. Claire Subdivision, Barangay Sta. Anastacia, on Aug. 17.

Police said the victim, identified as “Darcy,” was working with his employer to fix a faulty fuel pump.

As they attempted to start the vehicle for the third time, the pump ignited, sending flames directly toward Darcy.

Despite efforts to extinguish the blaze, gasoline reportedly sprayed from the vehicle, intensifying the fire and engulfing the victim.

He sustained third‑degree burns across his body and was rushed to St. Frances Cabrini Medical Center before being transferred to Batangas Regional Hospital, where he died on Aug. 19.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident, including possible negligence, to determine what led to the fire and the victim’s fatal injuries.