PH completes S-70i chopper deliveries, now holds world’s largest fleet

By Martin Sadongdong

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) formally accepted and blessed seven brand‑new S‑70i Black Hawk helicopters on Wednesday, Aug. 26, completing a multi‑year acquisition program and giving the country the largest fleet of the variant in the world with 47 units.

PAF Commanding General Lt. Gen. Arthur M. Cordura said the seven aircraft represent the final batch of a 32‑unit purchase signed in 2022 worth ₱32 billion.

This expanded an earlier fleet of 16 Black Hawks acquired under the military’s modernization program, though one unit was lost in a 2021 crash in Tarlac.

Cordura described the milestone as a turning point for the Air Force, which for decades faced a shortage of combat utility helicopters.

The Black Hawks now replace aging UH‑1H Hueys and bolster the country’s capacity for troop movement, search and rescue, medical evacuation, and disaster response.

The Philippines first contracted 16 Black Hawks in 2019, with deliveries beginning in 2020.

The aircraft were immediately deployed for humanitarian missions, including COVID‑19 response and Typhoon Odette relief.

The subsequent 2022 contract for 32 more units was fulfilled in batches, culminating in the final delivery this August.

With 47 helicopters now in service, the Philippines surpasses other operators of the S‑70i variant.

The fleet will be distributed across tactical units nationwide, with some deployed to Palawan for patrol missions in the West Philippine Sea.

Cordura credited the successful completion of the program to continuity across successive leaderships and collaboration with partners.

“Modernization is a continuing journey that transcends individual commands, leadership, and administration,” he said.