Gilas Boys slam door on pesky Syria, arrange clash vs China

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The Gilas Pilipinas boys’ team shook off a pesky Syria side, 72-63 to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIBA U18 Asia Cup at the Veer Savarkar Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on Thursday, Aug. 20.

The Nationals, after trailing for most part of the first half, came alive in the second half and unloaded a 17-5 rally bridging the last two quarters to create the much-needed separation in the surprisingly tight contest.

Gilas was actually trailing, 42-44 late the third frame before the huge run made it a 59-49 advantage midway through the final frame.

JB Cagurungan sparked the rally to finish with 12 points while George Aidan Green led the scoring for the Filipinos with 18.

Lino Tubongbanua Jr. was the other double-digit scorer for Gilas with 10 while Ethan Aguas and Luke Atacador had eight apiece.

Syria, even after trailing double-digits, kept itself within striking distance, cutting the lead down to just four, 58-62, but a quick 7-0 counter triggered by an Ethan Aguas triple for the Filipino slammed the door on the comeback.

With the win, Gilas booked a quarterfinals clash against regional powerhouse China with a spot in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Czech Republic next year is at stake.

Majak Awutiak paced Syria with a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds while Taym Aldassouki had 15