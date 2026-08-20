Gilas Women beaten by mighty Canadians

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The Gilas Pilipinas women’s team absorbed a thorough beating at the hands of world No.7 Canada, 85-38, putting the Filipinas on a brink of early exit in the 2026 FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament at the Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico on Thursday, Aug. 20.

A lethargic start spelled doom for the Filipinas as the Canadians pounced on every opportunity they got to easily cruise to the victory that put them atop the Group B standings with a perfect 2-0 record.

Unlike in the opener where the Nationals put together an impressive first half before folding in the second, Gilas proved to be no match to the superior size and speed of the Canadians.

The Nationals only had four points through the first 10 minutes of the game against Canada’s 23 points. The Filipinas slightly improved with seven in the second quarter but Canada had another 23-point showing.

Gilas was simply left in the dust from there.

Jack Animam was the lone double-digit scorer for Gilas with 11 points and seven rebounds while Vanessa de Jesus had nine and Kacey Dela Rosa with eight.

Syla Swords led the way for Canada with 15 points while Jasmine Bascoe had 10.

Gilas tries to avoid a winless exit to the tournament when it takes on Senegal on Friday, Aug. 21.