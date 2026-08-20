Bulacan declares state of calamity after widespread flooding

By Freddie Velez

The Provincial Government of Bulacan has declared the entire province under a state of calamity following widespread flooding caused by the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat) and tropical cyclones “Luis” and “Maymay.”

The declaration was approved through Resolution No. 708‑T’2026 by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan during a special session held on Aug. 17 via Zoom.

This followed the assessment of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), chaired by Governor Daniel R. Fernando, on extensive damage to agriculture, infrastructure, and livelihoods.

According to the situation report released on Thursday, Aug. 20, flooding was reported in 11 of Bulacan’s 24 towns and cities, with water levels ranging from one to three feet.

As of Aug. 19, 6,980 families (23,334 individuals) had been affected, with 2,146 families (7,263 individuals) still in evacuation centers.

No casualties or untoward incidents were reported.

The Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) Operations Center remains on Blue Alert to ensure coordination with local disaster offices.

Despite continuing rains, dam levels were below critical thresholds: Angat Dam at 188.66 meters, Ipo Dam at 101.01 meters, and Bustos Dam at 16.10 meters.

Authorities are closely monitoring low‑lying areas, especially during high tide, which reached 2.99 feet at 2:41 a.m.

Fernando urged residents to stay vigilant and heed official advisories.

“Hindi man natin kayang pigilan ang pagdating ng bagyo at malalakas na ulan, kaya nating maging handa, magtulungan at bumangon nang sama‑sama. Ang bawat Bulakenyo ay mahalaga, at sa panahon ng pagsubok, hindi tayo magkakanya‑kanya,” he said.

The provincial government assured Bulakenyos that monitoring and relief operations will continue as communities work toward recovery.