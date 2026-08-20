Gilas downs KBL team Ulsan in tuneup ahead of August window

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Gilas Pilipinas survived a close one against Korean ball club Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus, 81-76 in their tuneup game at the San Miguel Corporation facility in Pasig City on Thursday, Aug. 20.

The game was the first competitive game of the Nationals ever since beginning practice for the crucial games in the August window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers earlier this week.

Gilas played an Ulsan team that is also in the thick of its preparations for the upcoming Korean Basketball League season.

The Korean club, which featured former University of the Philippines guard Gerry Abadiano, has been in the country, playing several tuneup games including the most recent, an 80-80 draw against Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) team Abra Weavers.

Although it was a tight contest, the victory is a welcome development for Gilas which played the tuneup all-Filipino with naturalized player Justin Brownlee has yet to join the training camp.

The game also served as an important test for the Filipinos, who are in dire need of victories against middle-eastern powerhouses Jordan and Iran. The Nationals are set to play Jordan on Aug. 28 before taking on Iran on Aug. 30.

Gilas head coach Tim Cone was also able to see possible lineup combinations especially with the return of star center Kai Sotto.

Also part of the pool are June Mar Fajardo, AJ Edu, Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao, Troy Rosario, RJ Abarrientos, Juan Gomez de Liano, Dwight Ramos, Justin Baltazar and Chris Newsome.

After missing the last window, Scottie Thompson and CJ Perez are also now back in the fold while Converge big man Justin Arana was also seen attending Gilas practices.