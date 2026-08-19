Junior Altas ramp up NCAA Season 102 prep with 7 new recruits

By MARK REY MONTEJO

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta continued to ramp up its readiness for the coming NCAA Season 102 juniors basketball tournament which starts on Sept. 13, at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Though they have seven new faces, the Junior Altas are out to improve on their quarterfinal finish last year after the winning the crown during the centennial season of the grand old league.

They lost to the eventual champions Letran Squires, and that will be their biggest motivation now that they have the enough ammunitions to go up against the powerhouse teams.

Leading the team are the 6-foot-5 Filipino-British Max Maurice and 6-foot-3 Daniel Okeowo, 17. Both from the United Kingdom, while 6-foot-2 Adrian Faustino is formerly based in Austria.

Expected to lead the local side are Sizco Roquid (18, 6’2″, a Biñan, Laguna native who was an erstwhile Batang Gilas member), Keith Sabuco (18, 6’4″, Eastern Samar), Brian Orca Jr. (17, 6’4″, from Olongapo City), and Kevin Castro (16, Binmaley, Pangasinan).

Backing up the team are several holdovers in Louie Rosales, Kurt Patalinghug, and Ezekiel Zamoras.