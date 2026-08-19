BasketballSports

Junior Altas ramp up NCAA Season 102 prep with 7 new recruits

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Junior Altas are now in Intense training in preparation for NCAA Season 102. (Dennis Abrina)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

 

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta continued to ramp up its readiness for the coming NCAA Season 102 juniors basketball tournament which starts on Sept. 13, at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Though they have seven new faces, the Junior Altas are out to improve on their quarterfinal finish last year after the winning the crown during the centennial season of the grand old league.

They lost to the eventual champions Letran Squires, and that will be their biggest motivation now that they have the enough ammunitions to go up against the powerhouse teams.

Leading the team are the 6-foot-5 Filipino-British Max Maurice and 6-foot-3 Daniel Okeowo, 17. Both from the United Kingdom, while 6-foot-2 Adrian Faustino is formerly based in Austria.

Expected to lead the local side are Sizco Roquid (18, 6’2″, a Biñan, Laguna native who was an erstwhile Batang Gilas member), Keith Sabuco (18, 6’4″, Eastern Samar), Brian Orca Jr. (17, 6’4″, from Olongapo City), and Kevin Castro (16, Binmaley, Pangasinan).

Backing up the team are several holdovers in Louie Rosales, Kurt Patalinghug, and Ezekiel Zamoras.

For Petro Gazz, it’s time to ‘gas up’ for PVL tourney
Even in volleyball, Quezonians are deadly as they advance to MPVA finals
Time to end title-drought as Letran goes for series-clinching win vs Benilde
Baluyot beats Catalan Jr. in CamSur’s URCC Kaogma Collision 2 
Phisgoc eyes holding 6 test events
Share This Article
Previous Article G. Araneta Avenue floodwaters recede faster after pumping operations

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

G. Araneta Avenue floodwaters recede faster after pumping operations
Headlines News
Big new beginning for Android-18
Entertainment
MPBL, EASL forge historic partnership; Abra to represent PH
Basketball Headlines Sports
Canal cleaning penalties for litterers pushed to curb floods
Headlines News