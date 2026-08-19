G. Araneta Avenue floodwaters recede faster after pumping operations

By Trixee Rosel

Floodwaters along G. Araneta Avenue in Quezon City receded in about an hour and a half on Wednesday, Aug. 19, following pumping and clearing operations amid heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon (habagat).

Residents near the San Juan River said the flooding in the area subsided faster than in 2024, when it reportedly took nearly a day for the floodwaters to recede.

Three pumps operated by the Quezon City Department of Engineering, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) were activated shortly after midnight at E. Rodriguez Avenue corner G. Araneta Avenue in Barangay Tatalon to discharge water from the drainage system into the San Juan River.

The pumping operations began Tuesday night, Aug. 18, and continued Wednesday morning following another bout of heavy rain.

QC engineering personnel also conducted dewatering and pumping operations in other parts of the city, including Doña Carmen Avenue in Barangay Commonwealth, to help drain accumulated water and prevent further flooding.

After the floodwaters subsided along G. Araneta Avenue, the DPWH conducted clearing operations and hauled nine truckloads of garbage from the area.

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the DPWH to coordinate with the Quezon City government to align the city’s flood control master plan with ongoing measures to further speed up the recession of floodwaters in the area.

Despite the faster recession of floodwaters along G. Araneta Avenue, several roads in Quezon City remained flooded Wednesday morning.

As of 8:05 a.m., tire-deep flooding reaching 26 inches was recorded along portions of NS Amoranto Avenue in Barangay Sienna, while knee-deep flooding reaching 19 inches was reported in parts of Barangays Apolonio Samson, Del Monte, and Sienna.

Half-knee-deep and gutter-deep flooding was also reported in portions of Barangays Apolonio Samson, Sienna, Dona Josefa, Manresa, Mariblo, Paang Bundok, Sto. Domingo (Matalahib), and Tatalon.

A red rainfall warning was raised over Metro Manila, including Quezon City, based on the 8 a.m. advisory of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The Quezon City government said rescue teams remained on standby for possible evacuations and urged residents, particularly those in low-lying and landslide-prone areas and communities near rivers and creeks, to remain alert for possible continued rains and flooding.