Japan is ‘home’ for Yulo brothers, so hopes are high for them to deliver at Asiad

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Brothers Carlos and Eldrew Yulo are set to turn the 2026 Asian Games into a family affair when they spearhead the Philippine gymnastics team to the quadrennial regional meet next month.

The Yulo brothers banner the national men’s artistic gymnastics squad that also has Juancho Miguel Besana, Justin Ace De Leon and Zachary Cortins Nuñez.

The women’s crew, meanwhile, include an equally promising lineup headed by Olympian Levi Ruivivar, where she joins forces with Kylee Kvamme, Chiara Dawn Andrew, Lauren Supnet and Haylee Garcia.

The rhythmic gymnastics team is composed of Breanna Labadan and Jasmine Althea Ramilo, while completing the PH crew are trampoline standouts Jerry Ilano Jr. and Janine Padilla Luvicar.

Carlos Yulo hopes to deliver medals for Team PH this time after skipping the 2022 edition in Hangzhou, China which coincided with his participation in the world championships, an Olympic qualifier.

Carlos eventually qualified and won two gold medals in floor exercise and vault, and is expected to carry that experience heading to the Asiad.

Eighteen-year-old Eldrew, likewise, hopes to ride the momentum of his impressive bronze-medal finish at the floor exercise of the Asian Men’s Artistic Gymnastics in China last June.

In the junior level, he won one gold and two silver medals in vault in different editions of the Asian championships, as well as bronze medals in floor exercise and horizontal bar at the Junior World Championships last year.

In the women’s side, Ruivivar is expected to carry the load after fellow Olympian Emma Malabuyo underwent right foot surgery early this month.