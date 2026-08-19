Canal cleaning penalties for litterers pushed to curb floods

By Ellson Quismorio

Navotas City lone district Rep. Toby Tiangco has filed House Bill (HB) No. 10841, or the Anti‑Littering Community Service Act, stressing that garbage control is inseparable from flood control.

The measure, lodged in the House amid heavy rains and flooding, requires violators caught littering to render community service by cleaning canals, esteros, and other waterways.

Tiangco explained that even a single piece of trash can clog drainage systems when it accumulates, worsening floods.

“Kung wala kang makitang basurahan, hawakan mo muna ang basura mo hanggang may mapagtatapunan ka nang maayos. Pero kapag itinapon natin kung saan‑saan, sa kanal din ang bagsak niyan at buong komunidad ang apektado kapag bumaha,” Tiangco said, underscoring the direct link between improper disposal and flooding.

Under the bill, offenders face escalating penalties: one day of service for the first offense, two days for the second, and three days for subsequent violations. Local officials who fail to enforce the law may be suspended or dismissed, ensuring accountability in implementation.

Tiangco emphasized that the proposal strengthens Republic Act No. 9003, the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, whose weak enforcement has limited its effectiveness.

He cited the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s recent collection of 750 metric tons of garbage from waterways after days of rain as proof of the urgent need for stricter measures.

“Kapag bumabara ang kanal dahil sa basura, tayong lahat ang apektado—mga pamilyang binabaha, mga motorista, mga negosyo, at mga manggagawang kailangang maglinis. Kaya hindi sapat na may batas. Kailangan may malinaw ding pananagutan sa pagpapatupad nito,” Tiangco stressed.

He added that requiring violators to clean canals is meant to instill responsibility: “Ang pag‑aatas ng community service na paglilinis ng mga kanal ay naglalayong ipaunawa sa mga lumalabag na higit na madali at halos walang hirap ang wastong pagtatapon ng basura kaysa sa napakahirap, matrabaho, at magastos na paglilinis ng mga kanal at drainage system.”

Through actual participation, Tiangco said offenders will gain a deeper appreciation of their duty to protect the environment and prevent flooding.