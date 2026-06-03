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Angeles City building crash death toll now at 23

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Rescuers continue to extricate the bodies of victims buried beneath the rubble of the collapsed building in Angeles City, Pampanga. (Photo from BFP Central Luzon)

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga — Two more bodies were recovered from the collapsed building in Barangay Balibago here on Wednesday morning, bringing the confirmed death toll to 23.

‎The Unified Command said responders successfully extricated one victim after 7 a.m.

‎A second body was recovered from the rubble past 9 a.m.

‎Remains were turned over to the City Health Office for proper transport and Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) procedures by the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO).

‎Search, rescue, and retrieval operations remain ongoing as responders work through the debris to locate remaining victims. (Liezle Basa-Inigo)

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