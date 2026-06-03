Angeles City building crash death toll now at 23

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga — Two more bodies were recovered from the collapsed building in Barangay Balibago here on Wednesday morning, bringing the confirmed death toll to 23.
The Unified Command said responders successfully extricated one victim after 7 a.m.
A second body was recovered from the rubble past 9 a.m.
Remains were turned over to the City Health Office for proper transport and Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) procedures by the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO).
Search, rescue, and retrieval operations remain ongoing as responders work through the debris to locate remaining victims. (Liezle Basa-Inigo)