HeadlinesNews

6 killed in tricycle-SUV collision in Batangas

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
(Photo via Danny Estacio)

SAN JUAN, Batangas – Six people were killed in a collision between a tricycle and a sport utility vehicle (SUV) in Barangay Abung on Tuesday afternoon, June 2.

Police identified the fatalities as tricycle passengers Shaina Lyka Dolon, 22; Elvira Gonzales; Diana Dolon, 41; Irene Barlos; John; and an unidentified woman. Injured were the tricycle driver, “Arjay,” 36, along with two passengers — a two‑year‑old boy and another unidentified woman.

Investigators said the tricycle, carrying eight passengers, suddenly swerved and encroached on the lane of an oncoming Honda Mobilio SUV driven by “Maria,” 66. The SUV attempted to avoid the tricycle, but the two vehicles still collided.

The tricycle’s occupants sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a hospital, where six were declared dead on arrival. Debris from the crash also struck a coaster driven by Rogel Cerilla, 50.

Police arrested Maria, who was also taken to a hospital for examination. She is now in the custody of San Juan police for proper disposition and faces appropriate charges.

A follow‑up investigation is ongoing. (Danny Estacio)

 

Party-list solon seeks tax incentives for doctors serving poor patients
Duterte allies post landslide win in polls
PBA: TNT import hopes to get FIBA clearance
Celebrities flee fire threatening wealthy Los Angeles neighborhoods
3 teens commit suicide in Leyte
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Clementer, Molde sizzle as Junior PGT Bacolod intensifies
Next Article Angeles City building crash death toll now at 23

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

House passes child online safety and right to information bills
Headlines News
Angeles City building crash death toll now at 23
Headlines News
Clementer, Molde sizzle as Junior PGT Bacolod intensifies
golf Sports
Fil-British goalkeeper Neil Etheridge ends 18-year PH duty
Football Sports