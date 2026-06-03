6 killed in tricycle-SUV collision in Batangas

SAN JUAN, Batangas – Six people were killed in a collision between a tricycle and a sport utility vehicle (SUV) in Barangay Abung on Tuesday afternoon, June 2.

Police identified the fatalities as tricycle passengers Shaina Lyka Dolon, 22; Elvira Gonzales; Diana Dolon, 41; Irene Barlos; John; and an unidentified woman. Injured were the tricycle driver, “Arjay,” 36, along with two passengers — a two‑year‑old boy and another unidentified woman.

Investigators said the tricycle, carrying eight passengers, suddenly swerved and encroached on the lane of an oncoming Honda Mobilio SUV driven by “Maria,” 66. The SUV attempted to avoid the tricycle, but the two vehicles still collided.

The tricycle’s occupants sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a hospital, where six were declared dead on arrival. Debris from the crash also struck a coaster driven by Rogel Cerilla, 50.

Police arrested Maria, who was also taken to a hospital for examination. She is now in the custody of San Juan police for proper disposition and faces appropriate charges.

A follow‑up investigation is ongoing. (Danny Estacio)