MPBL, EASL forge historic partnership; Abra to represent PH

The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) is proud to announce a landmark strategic partnership with the East Asia Super League (EASL), marking a pivotal moment in the league’s history.

This collaboration paves the way for the reigning MPBL champions, the Abra Solid North Weavers, to compete in the 2026-27 EASL season.

This partnership signifies the MPBL’s first official affiliation with an international basketball organization. The EASL has established itself as one of Asia’s premier professional platforms, bringing together top-tier talent from the Japan B.LEAGUE, Korean Basketball League (KBL), P. LEAGUE+, and Macau SAR in a high-stakes, home-and-away competition.

“This is a proud moment for the MPBL,” said MPBL Founder and Chairman Manny Pacquiao. “From the beginning, our vision has been to create opportunities for Filipino basketball to continue growing. This partnership aligns perfectly with that vision. We are excited to join forces with the EASL and look forward to this new chapter together.”

MPBL Commissioner Emmerson Oreta emphasized that the agreement serves as a testament to the league’s growth.

“This partnership is a reflection of the MPBL’s growing stature, not just in the Philippines, but across Asia,” said Oreta. “It is also a tribute to the dedication of our teams in maintaining a strong, competitive standard here at home. We have followed the EASL’s impressive rise, and we see strong parallels in how both our leagues have thrived over the last few years.”

The Weavers enter the international stage as proven winners. Since joining the MPBL in 2024, the team rapidly ascended to elite status, capturing the league championship in only their second season. Their meteoric rise has earned them the right to test their mettle against the best clubs in Asia.

“We are delighted to welcome both the MPBL and the Abra Weavers to the EASL family,” said Henry Kerins, CEO of EASL. “Abra has quickly established itself as one of the Philippines’ strongest clubs, and we’re excited to see them compete against Asia’s best. Bringing the MPBL into the EASL further strengthens our presence in one of the world’s great basketball nations and represents another significant step forward as we prepare for our biggest and most competitive campaign yet.”

Abra joins a prestigious list of debutants for the 2026-27 EASL season, including B.LEAGUE champions Nagasaki Velca, KBL finalists Goyang Sono Skygunners, Macau SAR champions Macau Hou Chon, and the P. LEAGUE+’s TSG GhostHawks.