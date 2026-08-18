North seizes 3-shot lead in JPGT Finals best-ball

CAGAYAN DE ORO – Team North showed its class, resolve and championship mettle right from the opening tee, overcoming the so-called homecourt advantage to seize a commanding 7 1/2-4 1/2 lead over Team South in the Four-ball format at the start of the ICTSI North vs South Elite Junior PGT Championship at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club here Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Playing on unfamiliar turf and against a South squad expected to draw strength from local knowledge, the defending champions instead imposed their will early, taking control of seven of the 12 best-ball matches contested across three age-group divisions. More importantly, the Northerners refused to let the challenging conditions or the home-side advantage disrupt their rhythm, sustaining their pressure through the heat of the midday battles to nearly match their 8-4 opening output they fashioned in last year’s inaugural regional showdown at The Country Club.

The message from Team North was unmistakable: they came not merely to defend the title, but determined to dictate the pace from the outset.

Zach Guico and Kingston Ching set the tone for the Northerners’ early charge, going 3-up after just seven holes against South’s Ethan Lago and Lucas Revilleza in the boys’ 7-10 division. They never looked back, closing out a convincing 5&4 victory that immediately put North on the front foot.

Zoji Edoc and Kenzo Tan then displayed the composure and fighting spirit that have become the hallmark of the North side. Trailing by one hole at one stage, the pair patiently worked their way back before turning the match around and beating Stephen Clementer and Darren Ong, 3&2, in another boys’ 7-10 duel.

Edoc highlighted their victory with a hole-in-one on the 80-yard No. 13 using a 54-degree club and a Taylormade TP5 ball.

Chan Ahn and Vito Sarines made it three straight for North with an equally emphatic performance in the boys’ 11-14 class. They surged ahead early and never allowed Ken Guillermo and Mio Woo to recover, romping to a 6&4 victory and completing North’s sweep of the first three matches.

South finally stemmed the tide when Ralph Batican and Jared Saban fashioned a 4&2 victory over Javie Bautista and Jacob Casuga in the other boys’ 11-14 match.

But the setback hardly slowed North’s momentum.

The Northerners responded by taking three of the next four matches, sweeping the boys’ 15-18 encounters. They were also poised to dominate girls’ 7-10 duels as conditions grew hotter but Athena Serapio and Jehanne Mendoza blew a 3-up lead, enabling Blake Aguilar and Soleil Molde to force an all-square match, the only face-off that ended in standoff in the day.

Shin Suzuki and Santi Asuncion blasted Alexis Nailga and Clement Ordeneza, 4&2, while Jakob Taruc and Nathan Belandres ripped Sebastian Sajuela and Roman Tiongko, 5&4, in the boys’ premier side. Jaicee Cervantes and Andrea Dee provided the other win in girls’ youngest division, a 5&4 rout of Vanya Go and Akeisha Yocte.

The stretch underscored North’s depth across the age-group divisions and its ability to keep producing decisive performances even as South fought to regain control.

South answered in the girls’ 11-14 matches as Rafella Batican and Brittany Tamayo dominated Cailey Gonzales and Georgina Handog, 4&3, and Marqaela Dy and Zuri Bagaloyos drubbed Mavis Espedido and Quincy Pilac, 3&2, and picked up another win in one of the girls’ 15-18 encounters – a 2&1 triumph by Tashi Balangauan and Precious Zaragosa over Lisa Sarines and Rafa Anciano.

North, however, saved another statement for the finish, closing the day with a 4&2 victory by Mona Sarines and Kendra Garingalao over Apple Gotiong and Lois Lane Go in the other girls’ premier-division faceoff to preserve its three-point cushion.

The scoreline was more than a numerical advantage. It reflected North’s determination to take control early, its composure under pressure and the collective class that carried the defending champions through conditions that could easily have favored the hosts.

Team North captain Joey Anciano said the result was unexpected, especially after seeing South field a strong lineup, but credited his players for trusting one another and sticking to the game plan.

“The game today was really unexpected. When we saw South’s lineup, they went all-out, so I wasn’t expecting anything. I just told the kids to play, trust their teammates, and they did,” said Anciano.

He also highlighted the significance of taking a three-point lead on the road, saying the team had initially set its sights on securing at least a tie.

“To lead by three points is really big for an away team. We travelled to an unfamiliar territory, so we were just aiming for at least a tie today, which would have been good. We’re very fortunate, and thank God we got the three points,” he said.

Anciano said spreading out the player pairings and putting their faith in one another proved crucial, with the teamwork particularly evident during the 7-10 and 15-18 stretches.

“The key was that we spread out the players’ pairings and banked on trust and teamwork, which was really very evident today, from 7-10 and 15-18,” said Anciano.

With the team carrying a three-point advantage into Wednesday’s Foursomes and Thursday’s Singles, Anciano believes the result will provide a major boost to the players’ confidence and morale.

“For an away team, this big surge will definitely boost the players’ confidence and morale for tomorrow’s Foursomes and the Singles matches on Thursday,” he added.

Anciano said the priority moving forward is to maintain the same trust and camaraderie that helped the team produce the surprise result.

“Hopefully, we continue to trust each other,” he said.