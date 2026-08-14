Stay-in workers saved in Pasig warehouse

By RICHIELYN CANLAS

Around six stay-in employees were safely evacuated after a third-alarm fire broke out at a warehouse in Barangay Bagong Ilog, Pasig City, on Thursday night, Aug. 13.

The Pasig City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (Pasig DRRMO) said the fire was raised to first alarm at 9:56 p.m., escalated to second alarm at 10:04 p.m., and reached third alarm at 10:21 p.m.

The warehouse, which reportedly contained highly combustible materials, including fabric, was located on Felipe Pike Street.

The fire was placed under control at 12:12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, and declared extinguished at 3:58 a.m.

Barangay Bagong Ilog Councilor Rino Intalan said no casualties were reported and all employees were safe.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.