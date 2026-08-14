Nxled goes for 3rd win in a row as PVL On Tour out to dazzle Lanao folks

Games Saturday

(Lanao del Norte)

4 p.m. – Farm Fresh vs Nxled

6:30 p.m. – PLDT vs Akari

The PVL On Tour Showdown resumes its province-hopping weekend series in Lanao del Norte on Saturday, Aug. 15, with a blockbuster doubleheader expected to draw a huge crowd to the Mindanao Civic Center Gymnasium in Tubod, as four teams vie for victories in the league’s first-ever visit to the province.

Despite a local forecast of scattered thunderstorms and a 35 percent chance of rain, the weather is not expected to disrupt the 4 p.m. clash between Nxled and Farm Fresh and the 6:30 p.m. showdown between PLDT and Akari.

The matches come a week after the league was forced to postpone its scheduled games in Santiago City, Isabela due to adverse weather conditions. This time, the focus shifts to Lanao del Norte, where fans have shown tremendous excitement over the chance to see their volleyball idols up close.

Nxled, riding a two-game winning streak after opening its campaign with a loss to Creamline, battles a Farm Fresh side eager to rebound from a four-set defeat to Galeries Tower. The Chameleons will be looking to sustain their momentum against the well-rested Foxies, who are determined to get into the winning column in the short, pre-season series.

Nxled coach Ettore Guidetti got a firsthand glimpse of the province’s volleyball passion during the team’s meet-and-greet at Kapatagan National High School, where he was stunned by the turnout of more than 1,000 students and fans.

Against Farm Fresh, the star-studded Chameleons will face a team boasting a mix of experience and talent. Trisha Tubu is out to bounce back from her six-point effort against the Highrisers, while veterans Ara Galang, Ces Molina, Royse Tubino, Riri Meneses, Roselyn Aquino and Mylene Rezanova provide leadership and poise.

Nxled, meanwhile, will lean on the likes of Myla Pablo, MJ Phillips, EJ Cariño, Jonah Escamillan, Lyann de Guzman, Jovelyn Fernandez, Jackie Acuña and Chiara Permentilla, with ace playmaker Gel Cayuna expected to anchor the offense.

The second match pits defending champion PLDT against an Akari side that bounced back from a setback to ZUS Coffee with a victory over Choco Mucho in South Cotabato. PLDT opened its campaign with a four-set victory over Choco Mucho in Vigan and is bracing for another stern test.

For PLDT captain Kath Arado, however, the Lanao del Norte stop carries an even deeper meaning. The Iligan native is thrilled to return to her home province and play before the people who helped shape her volleyball journey.

“Ang saya. Noong nanood nga ako nung videos, naalala ko ulit yung araw na naglaro. Parang na-reminisce ko lahat and at the same time, sobrang proud kasi first time ito. Very happy talaga yung heart ko kasi ang ganda rin nung ganitong PVL, yung On Tour na every province talaga mapupuntahan namin, lalo na yung iba na hindi kayang pumunta sa Manila or hindi talaga nila kayang panoorin yung idols nila,” said Arado.

“Ito na rin yung give back sa mga fans na laging sumusuporta sa amin. Sobrang happy kasi naalala ko dati same lang ako sa kanila na ini-idolize yung mga ate dati and hoping makita sila. Ito na yung parang give back ko rin, lalo na sa Lanao na isa rin sa tumulong sa akin mag-grow at maging kung ano meron sa akin ngayon,” she added.

Arado also assured the league of Lanao del Norte’s unwavering support for volleyball and other sports, saying the province has long embraced such events. “Actually, lahat ng sports very supportive, especially volleyball. Kasi hindi ganun na-introduce sa media yung mga provinces na may iba na hindi afford yung ganito. Since ilang taon na ako naglalaro – high school days ko pa lang – very supportive na ang Lanao sa ganitong events. Tama naman sila, pag nakita niyo Lanao, babalik at babalikan niyo talaga.”