Aussie teams, La Salle, AdU, Perpetual in Roxas City Invt’l

Two visiting teams from Australia and three collegiate squads from the UAAP and NCAA clash from August 21-26 when the first ever Roxas City Invitational Tournament 2026 kicks off at the Dinggoy Roxas Civic Center in Capiz.

Bannering the Land Down Under are sports and education institutions Brian Kerle Academy from Brisbane and the Universal Athlete Centre from Keysborough in Melbourne. Several mainstays from Australia’s NBL1 are expected to play for both teams.

Representing UAAP are the De La Salle Green Archers and the Adamson Soaring Falcons, while waving the NCAA flag are the Perpetual Altas.

Roxas City Mayor Ronnie T. Dadivas heads the organizing committee of this historic event, along with executive director Miggy Dadivas and veteran tournament organizer Van Halen Parmis. Mike Reyes is the tournament commissioner with former PBA chairman Buddy Encarnado serving as league consultant.

“In line with its goal of growing the sport at the grassroots level, the tournament, organized in Roxas City for the first time, will run community outreach programs alongside the main competition, including basketball clinics for local youth led by the visiting and participating teams,” said Mayor Dadivas.

“The tournament will also conduct refresher courses for local referees, led by the technical head in coordination with the referee coordinator from Australia.”

Former PBA players, notably Jireh Ibanes, Ogie Menor and Glenn Peter Yap, trace their roots to Roxas City, also considered the Seafood Capital of the Philippines.

All games will be streamed live via Facebook and YouTube.