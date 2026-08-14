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Swiatek rolls past Rybakina to capture first WTA Tour title in 2026

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after defeating Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in a National Bank Open final tennis match, in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

 

TORONTO (AP) — Seventh-seeded Iga Swiatek beat second-seeded Elena Rybakina, 6-2, 6-3, on Thursday, Aug. 13, in the National Bank Open for her first WTA Tour title of the year and 26th overall.

Swiatek. from Poland, broke Rybakina’s serve early in the match and went on to take the opening set in 29 minutes. Swiatek had another break at 2-2 in the second set before closing out the win in a tidy 75 minutes.

The hard-serving Rybakina — who leads the tour in aces — struggled to find her rhythm. Swiatek kept her on her heels with a consistent attack, few errors and excellent range on court.

A six-time Grand Slam champion, Swiatek is projected to move up two spots to sixth in the new world ranking. Rybakina will remain No. 2.

Earlier, Katerina Siniakova and Shuai Zhang beat Sara Errani and Nicole Melichar-Martinez 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles final.

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