Ethan Aguas lifts Gilas Boys past Chinese Taipei

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Ethan Aguas delivered in the end game and scored the clutch hook shot with 2.6 seconds left to lift the Gilas Pilipinas boys team past Chinese Taipei, 89-88, to open its campaign in the FIBA U18 Asia Cup at the Veer Savarkar Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on Thursday, Aug. 13.

The 6-foot-4 University of the East product got the ball through a cut to the basket before faking and then going for the hook shot against his Taiwanese defender to save the day for the Nationals.

Gilas was actually already poised to take the win after forcing a huge defensive stop against Chinese Taipei and leading 87-86 inside the final 30 seconds but the Filipinos went for a layup, which they missed, instead of running out the clock.

Carter Matthew Coleman scored on the fastbreak attack to put Chinese Taipei up, 88-87 in the last 6.7 seconds, setting the table to the well-executed play from Gilas that led to Aguas’ basket.

Aguas finished with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds while JB Cagurungan topscored the Nationals with 21 points. Prince Cariño had 10 points and nine rebounds for Gilas which squandered a huge 27-point lead early on.

Ting Kuan Liu had 23 points to lead Chinese Taipei while Coleman finished with 22 points.

Gilas joins Australia atop the Group A standings with similar 1-0 records. The two squads will then dispute the solo lead in the group when they collide on Saturday, Aug. 15.