NU, CSB, FEU spearhead loaded V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge

A stacked field awaits as the 2026 V-League Collegiate Challenge begins Saturday, Aug. 15.

Defending UAAP champion National University, reigning NCAA champion College of Saint Benilde, and last year’s V-League champion Far Eastern University headline the men’s field in the tournament, which will be held every weekend at the newly constructed Gameville Central Park in Mandaluyong City.

For the past 22 years, the tournament has served as an early test for varsity squads preparing for their respective collegiate tournaments.

Also competing in the men’s field are the University of Santo Tomas, De La Salle University, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Mapua University, and Arellano University.

Meanwhile, the women’s tournament is bannered by UAAP semifinalists UST Golden Tigresses and the Adamson University Lady Falcons, along with NCAA champion Letran Lady Knights and runners-up CSB Lady Blazers.

Completing the women’s cast are the University of the East Lady Warriors, Perpetual Help Lady Altas, San Beda Lady Red Spikers, and Arellano Lady Chiefs.

The preliminary round will see all teams compete in a round-robin format, with two men’s games and two women’s games played on every playdate.

The top four teams in each division will advance to the best-of-three semifinals, with the top seed facing the fourth-ranked team while the second- and third-placed squads square off.

The finals will also be a best-of-three series, while the battle for bronze will be decided in a winner-take-all match.