Search ongoing for missing teens swept away in Bulacan river

By Freddie Velez

Authorities continue search and retrieval operations for three missing teenagers who were swept away by strong currents in the Marilao River earlier this week.

The group of four boys reportedly jumped into the river in Barangay Gayagaya, San Jose del Monte, on Monday, August 10, daring each other to cross despite warnings from barangay personnel about rising waters.

Witnesses said they briefly left but returned to continue the challenge before being carried off by the current.

On Wednesday night, August 12, rescuers recovered the body of one of the victims, a 17‑year‑old boy, in Sitio Kaybanban, Barangay Parada, Santa Maria.

His family later identified him despite his body being swollen and barely recognizable.

The three other boys remain missing.

Local governments of San Jose del Monte and Caloocan, the Coast Guard Auxiliary, and Bulacan rescue teams are working together in the ongoing operations.