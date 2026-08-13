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CA confirms AFP Chief Nafarrete, 37 other senior officers

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Tempo Desk
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Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete and Brig. Gen. Michael Odylon L. “Mikee” Romero pose after they were confirmed by the Commission on Appointments. (ARRAPI photo)

By Hannah Torregoza

The Commission on Appointments (CA) on Thursday, August 13, confirmed the appointment of Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), along with the ad interim appointments and promotions of 37 other generals, senior officers, and flag officers.

Nafarrete, who assumed command last July 21, 2026, succeeding Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr., became the 61st AFP Chief of Staff with a four‑star rank.

His confirmation was approved without objection during the CA plenary session, following deliberations by the Committee on National Defense.

Among those confirmed was Brigadier General Michael Odylon L. “Mikee” Romero, a leading advocate for the AFP reserve force and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Romero chairs the Association of Reservists and Reservist Administrators of the Philippines, Inc. (ARRAPI), which has been instrumental in strengthening the AFP reserve component for national defense, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance.

His appointment, along with those of Col. Vladimir Mata of the Marine Corps and Col. Floreto Solano of the Philippine Air Force, underscored the growing role of reservists in the military organization.

Romero’s legislative work has supported AFP modernization, including securing funding for the Philippine Air Force’s first three brand‑new C‑130J Super Hercules transport aircraft.

His elevation to Brigadier General marks a milestone in combining legislative advocacy with military service.

List of Confirmed Officers:

  1. Antonio G. Nafarrete – General, Chief of Staff of AFP
  2. Thad Rufino P. Candelario – Lieutenant General
  3. Phillip G. Alvarez Jr. – Brigadier General
  4. Edwin B. Princillo – Commodore
  5. Moises L. Micor – Major General
  6. Elmer G. Toriado – Commodore
  7. Emilio G. Oria Jr. – Rear Admiral
  8. Michael Odylon L. Romero – Brigadier General (Reserve)
  9. Gilberto T. Esteban Jr. – Brigadier General
  10. Frederick A. Ancheta – Brigadier General
  11. Rolando V. Noto – Colonel, Philippine Army (Reserve)
  12. Monotano B. Almodovar – Brigadier General
  13. Vladimir T. Mata – Colonel, Philippine Navy-Marine Corps (Reserve)
  14. Donald G. Romquillo – Captain, Philippine Navy (Reserve)
  15. Divina Grace C. Yu – Colonel, Philippine Army (Reserve)
  16. Floreto I. Solano – Colonel, Philippine Air Force (Reserve)
  17. Romae D. De Asis – Colonel, Philippine Army (Reserve)
  18. Victor M. Llapitan – Brigadier General
  19. Ronaldo V. Juan – Major General
  20. Alex B. Ton – Colonel, Philippine Army (Reserve)
  21. Marion T. Angcao – Major General
  22. Carlos R. Ruiz III – Commodore
  23. Ramilo B. Trinidad – Commodore
  24. Paul G. Fudotian – Colonel, Philippine Air Force (Reserve)
  25. Benjamin L. Leander – Brigadier General
  26. Francis Anthony M. Coronel – Lieutenant General
  27. Ferdinand Rey G. Ga – Brigadier General
  28. Alfredo G. Antonio Jr. – Brigadier General
  29. Eric D. Guevarra – Brigadier General
  30. Jim P. Razo – Commodore
  31. Bernardo A. Taqueban – Brigadier General
  32. William George S. Cordova – Brigadier General
  33. Norsal D. Dimaporo – Commodore
  34. Manual Darius M. Resuello – Brigadier General
  35. Edwin M. Nera – Rear Admiral
  36. Gieram R. Aragones – Major General
  37. Jessie R. Montoya – Brigadier General
  38. Prudencio A. Iddoba – Major General

 

 

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