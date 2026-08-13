CA confirms AFP Chief Nafarrete, 37 other senior officers

By Hannah Torregoza

The Commission on Appointments (CA) on Thursday, August 13, confirmed the appointment of Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), along with the ad interim appointments and promotions of 37 other generals, senior officers, and flag officers.

Nafarrete, who assumed command last July 21, 2026, succeeding Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr., became the 61st AFP Chief of Staff with a four‑star rank.

His confirmation was approved without objection during the CA plenary session, following deliberations by the Committee on National Defense.

Among those confirmed was Brigadier General Michael Odylon L. “Mikee” Romero, a leading advocate for the AFP reserve force and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Romero chairs the Association of Reservists and Reservist Administrators of the Philippines, Inc. (ARRAPI), which has been instrumental in strengthening the AFP reserve component for national defense, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance.

His appointment, along with those of Col. Vladimir Mata of the Marine Corps and Col. Floreto Solano of the Philippine Air Force, underscored the growing role of reservists in the military organization.

Romero’s legislative work has supported AFP modernization, including securing funding for the Philippine Air Force’s first three brand‑new C‑130J Super Hercules transport aircraft.

His elevation to Brigadier General marks a milestone in combining legislative advocacy with military service.

List of Confirmed Officers: