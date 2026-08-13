Cop nabbed for pointing gun at fellow officer in QC supermarket

By Trixee Rosel

An active police officer was arrested after pointing his firearm at and striking a fellow officer inside a supermarket on Quirino Highway, Barangay Baesa, on Tuesday, August 11.

Police said the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding when the victim, also a member of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), was prevented from leaving the establishment despite presenting his receipt.

Security guard “Mida” reportedly considered the victim’s behavior suspicious, even though he had already paid for his purchases.

Despite identifying himself as a police officer, the victim was still barred from leaving.

Mida then called “Rey,” another active police officer inside the supermarket. Rey allegedly intervened, pointed his firearm at the victim, forcibly pulled him back inside, and struck him with the gun, while Mida helped restrain him.

Responding personnel from Police Station 3 reviewed CCTV footage, leading to the arrest of Rey and Mida.

Authorities recovered Rey’s firearm, ammunition, handcuffs, and other pieces of evidence.

Rey will face charges of grave threats, physical injuries, and grave coercion, while Mida will face grave coercion charges. Rey may also face administrative sanctions aside from criminal proceedings.

The QCPD reminded all police personnel to exercise restraint, uphold professionalism, and strictly observe proper protocols when carrying or using issued firearms, stressing that police authority must never be used to intimidate or harm individuals.