Probe sought into EDSA rehab projects as fresh potholes emerge

By Hannah Torregoza

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson has filed a resolution calling for a Senate investigation into the rehabilitation and repair of Epifanio delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) after fresh potholes appeared on newly repaired portions of the highway following recent monsoon rains.

In Senate Resolution No. 594, Lacson urged the Senate Committee on Public Works to review design and engineering standards and ensure accountability in public infrastructure projects.

He stressed that the rapid deterioration of EDSA just months after completion exposes flaws in planning, construction, and management of costly road works.

“For nearly a week, persistent southwest monsoon rains have drenched Metro Manila, damaging several main thoroughfares, including recently rehabilitated sections of EDSA,” Lacson said.

“The presence of fresh potholes means the newly repaired avenue will already require another round of maintenance.”

The senator noted that despite government appropriations for the Asset Preservation Program under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the newly rehabilitated EDSA sections failed to withstand heavy rains.

He emphasized the need to examine whether contractors complied with design and engineering standards, particularly drainage systems, which are crucial in preventing road damage.

Lacson’s resolution also cited provisions under Republic Act No. 12009, the Government Procurement Act, requiring detailed engineering investigations before awarding contracts, and mandating contractors to repair defects within a liability period at their own expense.