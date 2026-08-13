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‘Tropa’ found dead after vomiting blood in Pasay

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Police examine the body of a man found dead at Libertad Channel corner Diokno Boulevard in Barangay 76, Pasay City. (Photo courtesy of Pasay City Police)

By Jean Fernando

Police are investigating the death of an unidentified man who was discovered lifeless at a street corner in Barangay 76 early Thursday, August 13.

The victim, known only by the alias “Tropa,” was about 60 to 65 years old, slim, fair‑skinned, and stood around 5’5” to 5’7”. He was wearing green jersey shorts and a long‑sleeved shirt when found at the corner of Libertad Channel and Diokno Boulevard around 6:30 a.m.

Witnesses told police the man had been seen vomiting blood the night before. Residents tried to offer him food, but he refused and eventually lay down.

By morning, he was unresponsive and no longer breathing.

Responding officers and Scene of the Crime Operations (SOCO) personnel found no external injuries.

Investigators said the death may have been due to natural causes, possibly tuberculosis, based on the reported symptoms.

The remains were brought to Veronica Funeral Homes for safekeeping, while police said further examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

 

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