Motorcycle payment dispute leads to fatal stabbing in Negros

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY — A money dispute over a motorcycle payment ended in tragedy after a 35‑year‑old woman was fatally stabbed by her husband inside their home in Barangay Refugio, Calatrava, Negros Occidental, on Tuesday, August 11.

Police Lt. Jessica Malata, deputy chief of Calatrava Municipal Police Station, said the stabbing stemmed from a heated argument when the suspect, identified as “Tito,” accused his wife “Milag” of failing to pay for their motorcycle.

The misunderstanding reportedly arose because the agent had not updated their records, even though the wife had already settled the payment through a center.

During the altercation, Tito grabbed a bladed weapon and stabbed his wife multiple times in the chest and left arm.

He then turned the weapon on himself, stabbing his stomach before collapsing beside her.

The couple was rushed to Calatrava Municipal Hospital, but Milag was declared dead.

Tito survived and is now under hospital arrest, facing a charge of parricide.

Police noted that the suspect had a prior case involving illegal drugs but was released last year through plea bargaining.

Investigators also said the couple had a history of misunderstandings before the fatal incident.