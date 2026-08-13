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Football coach shot dead in Negros

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A 42-year-old football coach was shot dead in Barangay 1, San Carlos City, Negros Occidental on Tuesday, Aug. 11. (Photo courtesy of San Carlos City Police Station)

By Glazyl Masculino

A 42-year-old football coach was shot dead in Barangay 1, San Carlos City, Negros Occidental on Tuesday, Aug. 11. (Photo courtesy of San Carlos City Police Station)

BACOLOD CITY — A 42‑year‑old football coach was gunned down in Barangay 1, San Carlos City, Negros Occidental, on Tuesday, August 11.

Police Lt. Col. Nazer Canja, chief of San Carlos police, said they received a report of a shooting incident through the 911 hotline.

Investigators revealed that the victim, identified only as “JR,” was walking along the street when an unidentified assailant shot him three times.

He was declared dead at a hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds to the right temple, right cheek, and left chest.

Recovered from the crime scene were three spent shells from an unknown firearm.

Canja said police are probing the circumstances surrounding the incident and checking the victim’s background to establish a lead and determine the motive.

 

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