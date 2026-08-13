Gun-toting teen held in QC

By Trixee Rosel

A 19‑year‑old teenager was arrested after police caught him carrying a loaded revolver during an anti‑criminality patrol in Barangay Greater Fairview on Wednesday evening, August 12.

At around 6 p.m., a barker‑dispatcher approached a patrolling officer and reported that the suspect had allegedly pointed a firearm at him while he was working.

The complainant then identified the suspect, alias “Jo,” who was seated inside a makeshift shelter made of cardboard boxes in front of an abandoned building along Commonwealth Avenue.

When the officer confronted Jo, he instructed him to raise his shirt, exposing a revolver tucked into his waist.

Police immediately arrested him and confiscated an Armscor revolver loaded with three live rounds of .38‑caliber ammunition.

Jo, a resident of Barangay Pasong Putik, now faces charges of grave threats under Article 282 of the Revised Penal Code and violation of Republic Act No. 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The charges are being prepared for filing at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.