DLSU student dies after fall from Manila campus building

By Diann Calucin

An 18-year-old female student died after falling from the 10th-floor ledge of a building beside the Enrique Razon Sports Complex in Malate, Manila, Thursday afternoon, Aug. 13.

The incident happened at about 12:57 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the corner of Noli Agno Street and F. Reyes Street in Barangay 708, police said.

According to witnesses, a concerned citizen reported seeing a person at the ledge of the building’s 10th floor.

Security personnel went to check the area and found the woman lying prone on the ledge.

Police said the woman later rolled and fell to the ground.

A De La Salle University doctor responded to the scene but declared the woman dead.

The woman was an incoming DLSU student and last resided at the university’s Female Athletes Dormitory on F. Reyes Street in Barangay 714, Malate, according to police.

In a statement, DLSU confirmed that an incident occurred on Thursday.

The university said it has reached out to the student’s parents and is coordinating with authorities. Students who were in the vicinity have also been debriefed and are undergoing counseling.

“Out of respect for the student and the family’s privacy during this sensitive time, we request for the public’s cooperation in maintaining a supportive and compassionate environment,” DLSU said.

The incident was reported to Malate Police Station (PS-9) at about 1:35 p.m.

The case was referred to the Manila Police District homicide section for further investigation.

Police have yet to establish the circumstances surrounding the fall.