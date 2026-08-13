Eala, Jovic face off at Stars of the Open

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Alex Eala and her American friend Iva Jovic put their friendship on hold again as they clash in the Stars of the Open, a charity event annually held during US Open’s fans week, on Aug. 27 in New York.

The two stars join the charity event that also features Americans Amanda Anisimova, Alex Michelsen, and Learner Tien, Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, Brazilian Joao Fonseca, and Frenchman Arthur Fils.

The four singles matches are part of the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Foundation’s initiative, with a portion of the ticket proceeds going toward tennis and educational programs for under-resourced communities.

Currently world No. 20, both Eala and No. 16 Jovic are named in the entry list of the women’s singles event of the prestigious US Open which gets going in the last week of August.

The two stars figured on the court twice with Jovic scoring the victory in all of their singles encounters (French Open and the HSBC Championships).