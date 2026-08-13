Sarines-powered North, South reignite rivalry in ICTSI JPGT Finals

A recent national championship showdown gets a compelling sequel when the ICTSI Elite Junior PGT Finals blasts off Tuesday, Aug. 18, with North’s Lisa Sarines and Team South’s Tashanah Balangauan and Precious Zaragosa renewing their rivalry in the girls’ 15-18 division at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club.

Sarines comes into the Ryder Cup-style showdown with bragging rights firmly in hand after dominating Balangauan and Zaragosa in the National Stroke Play Championship at Pradera Verde. But while the North ace proved her mettle in a pressure-packed individual battle, Zaragosa has since shown signs of a strong bounce-back, particularly in head-to-head competition.

Zaragosa emerged as the top performer among the three in the National Match Play Championship, advancing all the way to the final before settling for runner-up honors to champion Grace Quintanilla. Sarines, meanwhile, placed third, while Balangauan also saw action in the tournament. The three, however, did not cross paths, leaving Zaragosa without a chance to face Sarines directly.

Still, Zaragosa’s deep run in match play provides a timely boost heading into the team showdown, where she and Balangauan will look to turn the tables on Sarines and the North squad. And with the South players boasting greater familiarity with Pueblo de Oro, the rematch could take on a much different complexion from their previous encounter.

Balangauan and Zaragosa will be driven not only by the desire to avenge their recent setbacks but also by the confidence that comes with playing on familiar turf. Pueblo de Oro’s rolling terrain, deep natural ravines and five interconnected lakes provide a demanding test, but one that the local players know perhaps better than anyone in the field.

That familiarity could prove especially valuable in a format where teamwork, strategy and momentum can be just as decisive as individual shot-making.

Sarines, teaming up with twin sister Mona, Rafa Anciano and Kendra Garingalao, will likewise have ample opportunity to get acquainted with the Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed layout before the matches begin. But Balangauan and Zaragosa will have the added advantage of rediscovering the lines, breaks and nuances of a course they call home.

Cebuanas Apple Gotiong and Lois Lane Go will provide further depth to Team South, joining Balangauan and Zaragosa in anchoring the region’s bid to wrest the championship from the North in the three match-play formats – Fourball (Best-Ball), Foursomes (alternate shot) and singles.

And there is unfinished business to settle.

Team South is out to avenge its loss at The Country Club last year, when the Northerners fashioned out a commanding 26 1/2-21 1/2 victory in the inaugural staging. This time, the venue has been switched to Pueblo de Oro as part of organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.’s commitment to fair play and sportsmanship, giving the South not only home-course familiarity but also a fresh setting in which to turn the tables.

The change of scenery, however, hardly guarantees a change in fortunes.

And while the girls’ 15-18 division may provide the headline attraction, it will hardly be the only one worth watching.

The Finals will also feature the 7-10 and 11-14 boys’ and girls’ divisions, as well as the boys’ 15-18 category, bringing together a deep pool of the country’s most promising young players in a format designed to showcase both individual talent and team spirit.