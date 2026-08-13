Mark Magsayo to face Cortes in Garcia-Benn undercard By Reynald I. Magallon

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Former featherweight champion Mark Magsayo is taking on undefeated American Andres Cortes in a 10-round lightweight bout that will serve as an appetizer to the main event between Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn on Sept. 12 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The contest will be Magsayo’s second bout under Zuffa Boxing and the toughest yet since making the jump to the 135-pound division.

Magsayo is packing a professional record of 29 wins with 19 by way of knockout against two losses and is coming off a fifth-round stoppage victory against Feargal McRory in his lightweight debut.

The 31-year-old Magsayo is staking a five-fight win streak against Cortes, who has yet to taste defeat with his perfect 25-0 resume highlighted by 13 knockouts.

“I’ve waited for a night like this my whole career. I signed with Zuffa to be on the biggest shows. Andres Cortes called me out, and I answered. He won’t have his ‘0’ after I get done with him,” said Magsayo in a statement.

“This is my opportunity to show the world what I can do. I’m going to destroy Mark Magsayo on September 12,” Cortes said in his own statement.

“Growing up in the gyms in Las Vegas, I dreamed of fighting on a platform like this in front of my people. The time has come.”

Magsayo is currently ranked No.6 in the International Boxing Federation while No. 10 in World Boxing Organization. Cortes, on the other hand, is No.12 in the World Boxing Association