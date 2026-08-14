Another ‘massacre’ in MPBL as Quezon batters Paranaque by 50

The Quezon Huskers battered the Paranaque Patriots, 116-66, on Thursday to extend their hot run in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the One Arena Cainta in Rizal Province.

With 14 players scoring, led by Judel Fuentes, the Huskers led as far as 116-56 before cruising to their seventh straight win and a 14-3 record in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 26-team tournament.

In other games, Pasig broke its skid with a 100-90 victory over Negros to remains in playoff contention with a 9-10 slate in the North division, while the Marikina Shoemasters led throughout in a 108-84 beating of Manila Batang Quiapo,

The Huskers trail only the Batangas City Tanduay Athletics (16-3) in the chase for playoff spots in the South division they have ruled the last two years.

Fuentes posted 16 points, spiked with four triples, 5 assists and 4 rebounds to capture the SportsPlus best player honors over homegrown Rodel Gravera, with 14 points and 4 rebounds.

Other Huskers who delivered were Joseph Penaredondo with 13 points and 2 rebounds, Chris Lalata with 12 points and 8 rebounds, and Cholo Anonuevo with 11 points and 7 rebounds.

Clint Escamis, the NCAA Season 99 MVP from the Mapua Cardinals, played his first game for Quezon and contributed 8 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds.

Paranaque, which fell to 2-23, got 21 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals from Ryusei Koga, and 10 points plus 7 rebounds from James Mangahas.