QC man nabbed after firing pistol at neighbor’s eye

By TRIXIE ROSEL

A 25‑year‑old man was arrested after allegedly firing a pistol at his neighbor’s eye during a confrontation over an overlapping roof in Barangay UP Campus, Quezon City, Thursday night, Aug. 13.

Police said the suspect, alias “Nard,” made offensive remarks against the victim around 11 p.m., sparking the confrontation. He allegedly fired, hitting the victim’s left eyelid.

A purok leader who witnessed the incident sought help through QC Helpline 122.

Responding officers from Anonas Police Station (PS 9) found Nard still holding the weapon and arrested him after he failed to present a license or permit to own and possess a firearm.

Recovered from his possession were a silver Colt 1911 .45 ACP airsoft pistol, a silver magazine, and 11 white pellets.

Investigators said the two had a prior dispute over the overlapping roof of Nard’s house, which allegedly led to the confrontation.

Nard faces charges of grave threats under Article 282 of the Revised Penal Code and violation of Republic Act No. 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.