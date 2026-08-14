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Habagat rains shut down gov’t offices, schools in NCR, 12 provinces

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

Malacañang ordered government offices in Metro Manila and 12 provinces to adopt alternative work setups Friday, Aug. 14, as heavy southwest monsoon rains battered Luzon and raised flooding threats.

Memorandum Circular No. 126 covered National Capital Region, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal, Laguna, Quezon, and Occidental Mindoro.

Schools in these areas were told to shift to remote or flexible learning unless local officials issued different instructions.

The directive followed PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration) warnings that placed Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, and parts of Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, and Batangas under orange alert, signaling imminent floods.

Other provinces were under yellow warning, with rains ranging from light to torrential.

Forecasts showed scattered thunderstorms Friday, with showers expected through the weekend and into next week.

Essential services — health, disaster response, and other critical agencies — were ordered to keep operating.

Local chief executives may still impose localized suspensions, while private firms were left to decide on their own work arrangements. (Argyll Cyrus Geducos)

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