By MARK REY MONTEJO

Tab Baldwin perpetually banned in UAAP; Eagles cleared to play in Season 89

The University of Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Board has agreed to “perpetually” ban resigned Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin from all activities and venues, and suspend officials including the team manager, assistant coaches, and physical therapist following the tragic deaths of Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili last June.

Despite these developments, the Blue Eagles were cleared to play in the coming Season 89 basketball tournament.

On Friday, Aug. 7, the Board handed “a sanction that is final and shall not be appealable” to Baldwin and Ateneo’s manager Epok Quimpo, assistant coaches Dean Caesar Castaño, Sandro Nicholas Romero Soriano, Reynaldo Jacinto Jr., Hernan Ameer Domingo, Caesar Vincent Javellana Elumba, and Grant Dearns, and physical therapist John Eric Rueca.

They were all reported to be involved in the Aurora team-building activity that led to the untimely deaths of student-athletesBaterbonia and Adili last June 8.

The names mentioned were also suspended from participating in all UAAP competitions and related events.

The findings were based on Ateneo de Manila University’s internal investigation, as well as the UAAP Board’s administrative review of the official reports released by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

The league, meanwhile, still allowed the senior basketball team to compete in the coming season, with the university ordered to reassess its athletics structure and strengthen student-athlete safety, welfare, and oversight.

According to the UAAP, the student-athletes present in the incident were also “victims of the tragedy.”

“The UAAP’s approach in imposing these sanctions is both protective and restorative. It is intended to ensure accountability, strengthen safeguards for the welfare and best interests of all student-athletes, address the harm caused by this incident, and reinforce the lessons learned to foster a safer and more responsible environment across the league,” the UAAP wrote in a statement.

“The UAAP again extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of Rene Clert Baterbonia and Chukwuemeka Divine Adili. Their passing is an immeasurable loss to the community,” it concluded.

Both Baterbonia and Adili were laid to rest in their respective hometowns.