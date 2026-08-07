‘Ate Leylah’ offers Alex Eala a tour in Toronto

By MARK REY MONTEJO

If Alex Eala has the time, Leylah Fernandez is willing to be her tourist guide in Toronto.

Fernandez, however, still does not have Eala’s number, but she hopes to get the opportunity to talk with the Filipina ace off the court and perhaps, schedule their plans, including visiting the city’s major attractions.

“I know she’s got here, so I haven’t had the chance to even see her. I only saw her walking on court and I didn’t want to kind of mess her concentration,” said Fernandez.

“So, you know, hopefully, we do get the chance to speak off court and if she does need any suggestions I can give her a couple places that I like to go,” she added.

Fernandez, who also called Eala a “friend” and “nice girl”, believed that Eala has a great routine and a team to back her up, especially, with regard to matters off the court.

“If she needs any help, I’m here,” added Fernandez.

Eala, the world No. 20, responded to No. 34 Fernandez’s recent comments by describing the Filipina heritage netter as a great person, and for her it is great to have Filipino connection like she have with Filipina-Americans Sab Santamaria and Desirae Krawczyk on the circuit.

“Well, my relationship with Leylah is pretty good, I think we’re friends… and she’s really a great person. I have not really dove into her heritage or ethnicity. I know she’s half Filipino through her mother,” said Eala.

“And it’s really nice to see, I do connect quite well with people of Filipino heritage on Tour, most notably also Sab Santamaria or Desirae [Krawczyk]. But yeah, it is really nice to have people who kinda know a little bit about the culture,” she added.

Fernandez, a 23-year-old Canadian whose mother has Filipino blood, is one of the seeded players as No. 30, alongside No. 25 Eala, in the annual WTA 1000 event.

She recently booked her ticket in the Round of 32 where she squares off with teen sensation Mirra Andreeva. Eala, on the other hand, also in the same stage and goes all out for a Last 16 spot against American Caty McNally.

Eala and Fernandez have split their first two encounters with the Filipina darling winning their second duel, 6-2, 7-6(1), in the Round of 16 of the Mubadala D.C. Open. The Filipina eventually won the championship in the U.S. capital – her first major in a flourishing career.