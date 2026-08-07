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Makati Police tap funeral homes to trace origin of abandoned casket

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
One of four caskets found in different parts of Metro Manila on Friday morning, Aug. 7, was discovered in front of Carriedo Fountain in Sta. Cruz, Manila. The other caskets were found along Timog Avenue in Quezon City, Caloocan City, and Gil Puyat Avenue in Makati City. (Photo courtesy of Manila Police District)

By Richielyn Canlas

Police said Friday, Aug. 7, that they have reached out to local funeral homes and distributors to determine the source of the empty casket abandoned along Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue in Barangay Bel‑Air.

The casket, discovered around 3:50 a.m. by a security guard, was found blocking part of the sidewalk.

Responding officers secured the area and alerted the Investigation Unit, Station Explosives and Canine Unit (SECU), and Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO).

Investigators noted the six‑foot casket bore three photographs of unidentified men and a red banner with the words, “Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Greedy Salot.”

Makati police said they are coordinating with Barangay Bel‑Air and nearby businesses to review CCTV footage, while also contacting funeral homes and distributors to trace the casket’s origin.

The incident is part of a series of similar discoveries, with four other caskets abandoned in Sta. Cruz, Manila; Barangay 54 in Caloocan City; and Barangay South Triangle and Barangay Sta. Teresita in Quezon City.

Authorities described the case as alarming and urged residents to report any information.

“We want to assure the public that the Makati Police are conducting an in‑depth investigation to identify individuals liable for this cowardly act,” said Makati CPS chief Col. Pedro Alagano Jr.

Earlier, the NCRPO said masked individuals aboard white and gray vans deliberately abandoned the caskets between 2 and 4 a.m. Friday, prompting police units to secure the sites and examine the items.

 

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