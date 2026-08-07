Micaella Raz, Mon Confiado reunite in seductive thriller ‘Ang Modista’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Content creator and actress Micaella Raz is once again sharing the screen with multi-awarded actor Mon Confiado, this time in the steamy VMX original “Ang Modista,” a thriller that stitches together passion, power and deadly deception.

After previously working together, Raz reunites with Confiado in what promises to be one of VMX’s most provocative offerings yet.

“Ibang-iba ito sa dati naming pinagsamahang pelikula,” said Confiado. “Ang daming twists and turns ng istorya na talaga namang na-challenge ako as an actor.”

He added, “Seksi kung seksi ang pelikula. I don’t think magrereklamo ang mga fans ni Micaella sa mapapanood nila dito.”

But beneath the film’s sensual premise lies a story of manipulation, ambition and survival.

Directed by Ronald Batallones, “Ang Modista” stars Raz as Elsie, a talented young seamstress whose craftsmanship extends beyond elegant dresses. To make ends meet, she secretly offers intimate companionship to a select circle of wealthy clients, one of whom is Joel, played by Confiado.

Joel quickly becomes more than just a customer. Drawn to Elsie’s beauty and confidence, he embarks on a forbidden affair with her, becoming both her secret lover and biggest benefactor. Their carefully guarded relationship, however, begins to unravel when Joel’s calculating daughter, Gigi, portrayed by Kim Yashii, uncovers the truth.

Batallones maintained, “Ayoko kasi na kapag gumawa ka ng erotica e, puro pagpapaseksi lang ang laman. Gusto ko may malalim na istorya na kakapitan ang mga manonood.”

Joining Raz, Confiado and Yashii in the cast is Pablo Palma.

Blending suspense with the platform’s signature sensual storytelling, “Ang Modista” promises viewers more than forbidden romance. It offers a mystery where every stitch conceals another secret, and every character has something to hide.

“Ang Modista” premieres exclusively on VMX beginning Aug. 7.